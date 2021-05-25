Hoyer Statement on Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's Recent Offensive Comments

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today

in response to recent offensive comments made by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA):

"Rep. Greene continues to demonstrate and articulate views that are hurtful, untrue, and dangerous. It is never appropriate to make comparisons to the Holocaust, which was incomparable in its methodical and systematic genocide against 6 million Jews and millions of others. Her comments minimizing the Holocaust and her fundraising off of the controversy she knowingly creates are reprehensible. Moreover, she has continued to engage in verbal threats against Members, having learned nothing from the rebuke of losing her committee assignments. Rep. Greene should change her rhetoric and behavior if she intends to remain a Member of the House. “The time for talk is over. Republican Members need to ask themselves why they would continue to want to associate with someone who engages in this kind of behavior. So far, they have not made it clear or convincing to the American people that their conference, as they claim, has no room for these dangerous and inexcusable statements and actions.”