Post Session Report :: Tuesday, May 25, 2021

SB 243, PN 688 (Pittman) – Amends the Local Option Small Games of Chance Act to allow a licensed eligible organization to conduct small games of chance online through a publicly accessible website, social media platform or mobile application. This allowance would terminate on May 1, 2022 or with the end of the Governors Disaster Emergency related to COVID-19, whichever is later. A vote of 47-0 was recorded.

SB 341, PN 375 (Phillips-Hill) – Amends Title 66 (Public Utilities) of the PA consolidated Statutes by repealing numerous sections of the Public Utility Code pertaining to requirements for telecommunications carriers. A vote of 28-19 was recorded.

SB 426, PN 430 (Gordner) – Amends the Regulatory Review Act to enhance legislative oversight of agency regulations. A vote of 27-20 was recorded.

SB 442, PN 460 (Phillips-Hill) – Requires the Department of General Services to inventory communications assets and creates a Broadband Services Restricted Account for purposes of broadband deployment in underserved areas. A vote of 27-20 was recorded.

The Senate confirmed the following executive nominations by a vote of 47-0:

William J. Davies, Pennsylvania Council on Aging (reappointment)

Maria P. Donatucci, State Civil Service Commission (new appointment)

Gregory M. Lane, State Civil Service Commission (reappointment)

Steve G. Diamantoni, Coroners’ Education Board (new appointment)

Luanne K. Chubb, State Board of Optometry (reappointment)

Joseph E. Bizzarro, State Board of Vehicle Manufacturers, Dealers and Salespersons (new appointment)

