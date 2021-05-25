Gov. Wolf Issues Statement on One-Year Anniversary of George Floyd’s Murder

Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf today issued the following statement on the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s death:

“One year ago, George Floyd was murdered and his death, made public through video, shocked the world. His tragic death was completely avoidable, and it brought together people of all backgrounds to speak out, to protest this injustice and to seek comprehensive reforms.

“One year later, the journey to address injustice and inequality continues. Here in Pennsylvania, we are taking steps to address law enforcement reform and accountability through the creation of the Pennsylvania State Law Enforcement Citizen Advisory Commission. This commission was created after Floyd’s death to explore how to improve policing practices and rebuild relationships within our communities. Last year I signed into law unanimously passed legislation that requires a thorough background check for law enforcement applicants prior to being employed and requires a law enforcement agency to disclose employment information and require mental health evaluations with a focus on PTSD of law enforcement officers as a condition of continued employment.

“We still have more work to do. I thank our community leaders for their efforts at the local level as well as our advisory commission for their ongoing work.

“Together, we must all vow to take steps to ensure a more just and peaceful society. I’m committed to working with residents, communities, Black leaders, law enforcement, and the General Assembly to ensure peace, security, and, equality for all Pennsylvanians.”