Alabama Governor’s Mansion Virtual Tour

Gov. Ivey hosts a virtual tour of the Alabama Governor’s Mansion during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Alabama Governor’s Mansion Authority’s Executive Director Michael Walczak explains the historical significance of each of the public rooms throughout the tour. Visitors can schedule a tour by visiting: https://governor.alabama.gov/governor/mansion/tours/. (Governor’s Office, Lori Davis Jhons)

