Copa Airlines reconnecting Nassau with Brazil starting June 5

At Copa Airlines, we are excited to offer alternatives for Brazilian tourists to reach the Islands of The Bahamas. ” — Christophe Didier, VP of Sales, Copa Airlines

NASSAU, THE BAHAMAS, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation and Copa Airlines have announced that, as of June 5, 2021, the Airline will reconnect Nassau with Brazil twice a week, on Mondays and Saturdays, and that starting June 17, flight days will change to Sundays and Thursdays.

"At Copa Airlines, we are excited to offer alternatives for Brazilian tourists to reach the Islands of The Bahamas. We believe that in Nassau you can enjoy wonderful days of rest and live an unforgettable holiday, thanks to its wide range of different experiences, ready to be discovered. In addition, each island in The Bahamas has its own attractions, with beautiful landscapes, gastronomy and immensely white sandy beaches," said Christophe Didier, Vice President of Sales at Copa Airlines.

Travelers staying 14 days or more in The Bahamas can return through the United States, provided they comply with all protocols and visa requirements of the country. Some hotels and resorts in The Bahamas are offering special promotions for those staying more than 14 days, such as Grand Isle in The Exumas and Margaritaville Resort in Nassau. This opportunity is ideal for tourists who plan on a long vacation in The Bahamas or want to continue on to the United States.

"In The Islands of The Bahamas, there are countless opportunities for that long-awaited dream vacation, and the warm, hospitable people of The Bahamas look forward to welcoming visitors from Brazil. Resorts, hotels and other tourism related companies follow strict health and safety protocols, which have been implemented to ensure our visitors a safe, carefree, enjoyable vacation experience," said the Hon. Dionisio D'Aguilar, the Bahamas Minister of Tourism & Aviation.

This Caribbean destination is one of those that is open to tourists from Brazil. As of May 1, 2021, passengers in possession of a vaccination certificate indicating full immunization (including the second dose, if applicable) for Covid-19, having taken the AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria), Johnson & Johnson, Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, are exempt from the negative PCR-RT COVID-19 test requirement, as long as they have been vaccinated at least 14 days prior to entry into The Bahamas. Passengers who do not fit this profile, including people who have received vaccines other than those mentioned, will also be welcome in The Bahamas by presenting a negative PCR-RT test taken up to five days before the trip. The Bahamas Travel Health Visa obtained online is mandatory for all visitors, vaccinated or not.

The Islands of The Bahamas is an archipelago-country with 700 islands and 2,000 cays, known all over the world for the beauty of its white sandy beaches (pink in some places) and turquoise seas, which can be seen from space! It is also famous for having the most crystal-clear waters in the world.

In addition to enjoying the sea and sun all year round, visitors can dive among coral reefs, swim with dolphins and sharks, fish on the high seas for species such as sailboat fish or yellowfin tuna and enjoy exhilarating water sports such as water skiing, kiteboarding, parasailing, kayaking and jet skiing. Adventurers may also opt for a sailing expedition on a powerboat or yacht that tours world-famous attractions such as the swimming pigs on Big Major Cay in The Exumas or makes day trips to serene, uninhabited islands.

Couples will find the perfect romantic setting in The Bahamas, as well as vacation packages and amenities for every stage of their relationship, whether it is to perform the wedding ceremony of their dreams or enjoy an unforgettable honeymoon. Families, groups of friends or even solo travelers also take advantage of the numerous possibilities, as there are experiences and attractions for all tastes and ages.

In The Bahamas, there is also a wide range of accommodations options, from large 5-star resorts complete with casinos, multiple restaurants offering culinary delights from all corners of the world, spas, shops featuring renowned brands, water parks, golf courses, among other activities, to boutique resorts and small, intimate lodges.

Currently, The Bahamas follows strict health and safety protocols, in order to minimize the spread of COVID-19 among visitors and residents. The use of a mask is mandatory in all public places (beaches are exempt). For complete information on entry requirements for The Bahamas, please visit Bahamas.com/pt/travelupdates information .

For information on Copa Airlines flights to Nassau, please visit

https://destinationsguide.copaair.com/pt-br/voos-para-nassau .

More news about The Bahamas