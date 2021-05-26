Danny Aiello's Final Performance in One Moment to Make UK Premiere During Ramsgate International Film Fest
One Moment is a humorous and heart-warming film about middle-age siblings struggling to manage their lives, while caring for their aging father.
Legendary American Actor and Academy Award Nominee Danny Aiello Stars in One Moment, Award Winning Indie Film
Welcome to the Sandwich Generation.”RAMSGATE, EAST KENT, ENGLAND, May 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One Moment is making its United Kingdom premiere at the upcoming 5th Annual Ramsgate International Film and TV Festival, Ramsgate, England on Thursday, June 3rd at 11:00 am. The film is available to stream in UK via Ramsgate Film Fest at no cost. To book a viewing, patrons can visit the https://ramsgateiftvfest.org site “log-in,” then go to the One Moment film page at https://www.ramsgatedigitalcinema.co.uk/Home/FilmDetails/85 to “Book Ticket” for One Moment.
This humorous film is a heart-warming story of middle-age siblings struggling to manage their lives, while also caring for their recently widowed, aging father. One Moment stars legendary actor Danny Aiello, Academy Award nominee, in his final screen performance before he passed away in December 2019.
Ramsgate International Film and TV Festival is an East Kent regional event in the United Kingdom featuring a celebration of new works by local and International independent filmmakers, embracing innovative storytelling and new technologies. The Festival's goal is to offer a rich programme of UK and international independent movies for both the general public and the industry, together with a series of talks and activities.
Writer/producer/director Deirdre O’Connor makes her directorial debut with One Moment, which received accolades at the Cinequest Film Festival, San Jose, CA [USA], as the Audience Award Winner for Comedy and a top trending film. During the Beaufort International Film Festival (BIFF), Beaufort, SC [USA], the film was awarded Best Comedy and Best Actor (Danny Aiello). One Moment was named Audience Favorite, while O'Connor received the Loïs Weber Spirit Award during the Barebones Film Festival in Muskogee, OK [USA].
Of more than 100 films at Cinequest, One Moment was highlighted in San Jose Mercury News as “1 of 12 films you should see.” IMDB’s founder and CEO Col Needham listed his favorite films of Cinequest 2021 - One Moment is one of them “featuring a great final performance from Danny Aiello.”
Rotten Tomatoes’ “Top Critic” Randy Myers from San Jose News wrote, “Writer/director Deirdre O’Connor’s heartfelt, sentimental and immensely relatable feature runs on just a little long, but fondly embraces dysfunctional families in all their pain and glory.”
This comedy resonates on so many levels. After his wife’s recent death from Alzheimer’s, Joe McGuinness moved in with his daughter Caroline and her teenage daughter. It is not an easy adjustment –for anyone. Joe is demanding and difficult and stubbornly believes he is still capable of running his own life –despite evidence to the contrary. Caroline and her sister Fran put everything on hold, rearranging their daily schedules, careers, and personal lives in order to assist their aging father. Two out-of-town siblings do little to help –but, when they do, offer impractical and uninformed solutions that only add to the upheaval and chaos. Although the family is at odds as to how best care for their father in his final years, they are united in wanting to ensure his well-being and help him find peace of mind–without them losing their own. Welcome to the Sandwich Generation.
Cast includes:
Danny Aiello
Adria Tennor
Frankie Ingrassia
After writing screenplays for many years, Deirdre O’Connor decided it was her MOMENT to write, produce, and direct a feature film. Deirdre is an Associate Professor of Communications and Film at SUNY Nassau Community College in New York since 2004. Production was completed 10/31/20, with a Run-Time of 1:54.
One Moment trailer may be found at https://littleredpurseproductions.com.
Audience interest: Comedy, Family, Generations (Teens, Gen X, Baby Boomers, Senior Adults), Alzheimer’s/Dementia families/caregivers/professionals, etc.
One Moment Trailer