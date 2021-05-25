3 Tennessee State Parks Restaurants Serving Memorial Day Specials

Restaurants at three Tennessee State Parks – Montgomery Bell in Dickson County, Pickwick Landing in Hardin County, and David Crockett in Lawrence County – plan special meals for Memorial Day.

The meals are just part of Memorial Day weekend activities at state parks that offer getaways, golf, hiking, fishing, camping, and air-conditioned cabin stays. More information on what’s available at state parks can be found online.

Details on the restaurant offerings are:

Montgomery Bell State Park

The Restaurant at Montgomery Bell

Reservations are required at (615) 797-3101

The newly renovated restaurant will offer gourmet burgers on Friday, May 28, which is National Hamburger Day. Special Memorial Day lunch and dinner will be served Monday, May 31. The hamburgers are named for local towns. They include:

The White Bluff

$12

Southern salsa, Boursin cheese, lettuce, red onion, and a fried green tomato.

The Burns

$12.25

Chipotle barbecue sauce, fried pickle chips, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and cheddar cheese.

The Charlotte

$12.25

Jalapeno pimento cheese, bread and butter, pickled green tomato, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and grilled onions.

The Vanleer

$12.25

Onion ring, fried egg, apple cured ham, lettuce, tomato, and cheddar cheese.

May 31 Lunch and Dinner

Reservations required at (615) 797-3101

Lunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Dinner 5 p.m.-8 p.m.

$14.95 per person, tax and gratuity not included

Children under 6 free with each paying adult, 12-and-under half price.

Non-alcoholic drinks included in the meal price

Menu: Pulled port, potato salad, baked beans, corn on the cob, rolls, assortment of desserts including strawberry shortcake, banana pudding, cobblers, cakes, and fruit bowls

Lodge Montgomery Bell

1000 Hotel Ave., Burns, TN

Pickwick Landing State Park

The Restaurant at Pickwick Landing

May 31 Lunch and Dinner

Lunch 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Dinner 4 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

$13.95, tax and gratuity not included

Menu: Smoked barbecue pork plate, baked beans, coleslaw, potato salad, and dinner roll

Includes non-alcoholic drink

731-689-3135, 800-250-8615

116 State Park Rd.

Pickwick Dam, TN

David Crockett State Park

Crockett’s Mill Restaurant

May 31 lunch, breakfast, and carry-out

Breakfast

Reservations not required

$11.95, not including tax or gratuity

Children 5-and-under free with each paying adult, children 6-11 half price with each paying adult

Seniors 62-and-over 10 percent discount

Breakfast 8 a.m.-9:45 a.m.

Menu: Biscuits and white gravy, muffins, French toast sticks, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, baked apples, potato casserole and grits

Lunch

Reservations required at (931) 762-9541

$15.95, not including tax or gratuity

Children 5-and-under free with each paying adult, children 6-11 half price with each paying adult

Seniors 62-and-over 10 percent discount

11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Menu: Smoked ribs, pulled pork barbecue, fried chicken tenders, macaroni and cheese, baked beans, French fries, coleslaw, choice of peach or chocolate cobbler

Carry-out lunch

Orders must be placed by May 26 at 3 p.m. at (931) 762-9541

50-percent deposit required

Pickup 11 a.m.-3 p.m. May 31

Smoked ribs (1 full rack) $30

Pulled pork barbecue (15-20 servings) $36

Fried chicken tenders (10 servings) $25

Rolls 50 cents each

Chocolate or peach cobbler (15-20 servings) $18

Sides $2 per serving: macaroni and cheese, baked beans, French fries, coleslaw

1400 W. Gaines St.

Lawrenceburg, TN