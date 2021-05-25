3 Tennessee State Parks Restaurants Serving Memorial Day Specials
Restaurants at three Tennessee State Parks – Montgomery Bell in Dickson County, Pickwick Landing in Hardin County, and David Crockett in Lawrence County – plan special meals for Memorial Day.
The meals are just part of Memorial Day weekend activities at state parks that offer getaways, golf, hiking, fishing, camping, and air-conditioned cabin stays. More information on what’s available at state parks can be found online.
Details on the restaurant offerings are:
Montgomery Bell State Park
The Restaurant at Montgomery Bell
Reservations are required at (615) 797-3101
The newly renovated restaurant will offer gourmet burgers on Friday, May 28, which is National Hamburger Day. Special Memorial Day lunch and dinner will be served Monday, May 31. The hamburgers are named for local towns. They include:
The White Bluff
$12
Southern salsa, Boursin cheese, lettuce, red onion, and a fried green tomato.
The Burns
$12.25
Chipotle barbecue sauce, fried pickle chips, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and cheddar cheese.
The Charlotte
$12.25
Jalapeno pimento cheese, bread and butter, pickled green tomato, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and grilled onions.
The Vanleer
$12.25
Onion ring, fried egg, apple cured ham, lettuce, tomato, and cheddar cheese.
May 31 Lunch and Dinner
Reservations required at (615) 797-3101
Lunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Dinner 5 p.m.-8 p.m.
$14.95 per person, tax and gratuity not included
Children under 6 free with each paying adult, 12-and-under half price.
Non-alcoholic drinks included in the meal price
Menu: Pulled port, potato salad, baked beans, corn on the cob, rolls, assortment of desserts including strawberry shortcake, banana pudding, cobblers, cakes, and fruit bowls
Lodge Montgomery Bell
1000 Hotel Ave., Burns, TN
Pickwick Landing State Park
The Restaurant at Pickwick Landing
May 31 Lunch and Dinner
Lunch 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Dinner 4 p.m.-9:30 p.m.
$13.95, tax and gratuity not included
Menu: Smoked barbecue pork plate, baked beans, coleslaw, potato salad, and dinner roll
Includes non-alcoholic drink
731-689-3135, 800-250-8615
116 State Park Rd.
Pickwick Dam, TN
David Crockett State Park
Crockett’s Mill Restaurant
May 31 lunch, breakfast, and carry-out
Breakfast
Reservations not required
$11.95, not including tax or gratuity
Children 5-and-under free with each paying adult, children 6-11 half price with each paying adult
Seniors 62-and-over 10 percent discount
Breakfast 8 a.m.-9:45 a.m.
Menu: Biscuits and white gravy, muffins, French toast sticks, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, baked apples, potato casserole and grits
Lunch
Reservations required at (931) 762-9541
$15.95, not including tax or gratuity
Children 5-and-under free with each paying adult, children 6-11 half price with each paying adult
Seniors 62-and-over 10 percent discount
11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Menu: Smoked ribs, pulled pork barbecue, fried chicken tenders, macaroni and cheese, baked beans, French fries, coleslaw, choice of peach or chocolate cobbler
Carry-out lunch
Orders must be placed by May 26 at 3 p.m. at (931) 762-9541
50-percent deposit required
Pickup 11 a.m.-3 p.m. May 31
Smoked ribs (1 full rack) $30
Pulled pork barbecue (15-20 servings) $36
Fried chicken tenders (10 servings) $25
Rolls 50 cents each
Chocolate or peach cobbler (15-20 servings) $18
Sides $2 per serving: macaroni and cheese, baked beans, French fries, coleslaw
1400 W. Gaines St.
Lawrenceburg, TN