Final Report of the Providence County Grand Jury (Reported May 14, 2021)

An indictment, information, or complaint is merely an allegation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Francisco Tavares Andrade (age 24) Central Falls, RI P1-2021-1430A

On May 14, 2021, the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Francisco Tavares Andrade with one count of first-degree sexual assault.

The alleged act occurred in the city of Central Falls sometime on January 12, 2021. The Central Falls Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on June 2, 2021 in Providence County Superior Court.

Jose Ramon Agosto Andino (age 28) Willimantic, CT P1-2021-1432A

On May 14, 2021, the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Jose Ramon Agosto Andino with one count of possession of over one kilogram of cocaine, one count of possession with intent to deliver cocaine, and two counts of conspiracy to violate Rhode Island's Controlled Substances Act.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Pawtucket sometime on September 21,2020. The Pawtucket Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on June 2, 2021 in Providence County Superior Court.

Jose Belen Agosto Andino (age 37) New Bedford, MA P1-2021-1432B

On May 14, 2021, the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Jose Belen Agosto Andino with one count of possession of over one kilogram of cocaine, one count of possession with intent to deliver cocaine, and two counts of conspiracy to violate Rhode Island's Controlled Substances Act.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Pawtucket sometime on September 21,2020. The Pawtucket Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on June 2, 2021 in Providence County Superior Court.

