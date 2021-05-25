OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR MEDIA ADVISORY: NEWS CONFERENCE COVID-19 EMERGENCY MEASURES UPDATE

WHAT: News Conference – COVID-19 Emergency Measures UPDATE

WHEN: Tuesday, May 25 at 1:30 p.m.

WHO: Governor David Ige with:

Lt. Gov. Josh Green Mayor Rick Blangiardi, City & County of Honolulu Mayor Mike Victorino, County of Maui Mayor Mitch Roth, County of Hawai‘i ??? Libby Char, director, Department of Health



FROM: Hawai‘i State Capitol, Office of the Governor, 5th floor, Governor’s Ceremonial Room

DETAILS: FOR MEDIA ONLY:

Media questions will be taken through ZOOM – Audio.

Please RSVP to [email protected] and include your name and news organization. A Zoom link, password and instructions will be sent to the email address from which you sent your RSVP at least 30 minutes prior to the news conference.

The RSVP closes at 12:30 p.m. There will be an audio test for participating reporters at 1:15 p.m.

Pool cameras are allowed at the State Capitol, though the parking garage remains closed except to authorized vehicles. Please forward the full names of pool photographers/news organizations to [email protected] and [email protected] for security clearance. Entry to the Capitol requires identification, masks, and a pre-entry thermal screening. Physical distancing is also required. One television pool photographer is permitted in the governor’s ceremonial room for the media briefing. All media must sign in upon arrival at the governor’s office (sign-in sheet on round table in reception area).

This news conference will be live streamed on the Governor's Facebook page:

