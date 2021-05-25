Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gov. Wolf Releases Statement on Proposed Anti-Choice Legislation

Governor Tom Wolf released a statement on the Pennsylvania General Assembly’s proposed anti-choice legislation:

“Throughout my time as governor, I have fought hard against rightwing attempts to limit an individual’s right to make their own health care decisions, including by using my pen to veto every anti-choice bill the Pennsylvania General Assembly has passed.

“Once again, members are working to pass anti-choice legislation that would undermine the doctor-patient relationship and limit an individual’s right to decide what happens to their body – including re-running appalling bills that I have vetoed in the past.

“I want to be clear: I stand firm in my commitment and support of reproductive rights.

“While members of the legislature continue to play politics around health choices, I will not let the commonwealth go backwards on reproductive rights or access to health care. I will veto any anti-choice legislation that lands on my desk.”

