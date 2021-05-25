Wolf Administration: $12 Million in New Funding Will Help PA Communities Address Blight

Governor Tom Wolf announced the approval of $12 million in funding during today’s Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) meeting to assist with blight remediation in communities across Pennsylvania.

“The Blight Remediation Program was created to help municipalities undergo remediation activities, making our communities safer and more pleasant for both residents and visitors alike,” said Gov. Wolf. “The millions of dollars in funding approved today will serve as a lifeline to communities struggling with blight as well as a critical resource in maintaining a high quality of life everywhere in Pennsylvania.”

Projects include demolishing abandoned properties, preparing sites for redevelopment, repairing roadways and curbs, building new residences, redeveloping brownfield sites, and more.

The approved projects can be found here.

The Blight Remediation Program was created in 2020 to provide for blight remediation, including hazard mitigation, within the commonwealth, and authorizes the CFA to adopt guidelines to ensure that grants are made available to all geographic areas of the commonwealth.

Eligible projects must be undertaken by an eligible applicant and include:

Planning Projects – These projects involve the development of a comprehensive blight plan. Eligible projects also include code enforcement technical assistance and the completion of reuse feasibility studies on blighted properties.

Remediation Projects – These projects involve the acquisition, demolition, and/or rehabilitation of blighted properties or properties affected by natural disasters to also include the clearing and preparing of land for future use and projects resulting in visible improvements.

More information about the Commonwealth Financing Authority can be found on the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) website.