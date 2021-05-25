Creating With Nature in Our Own Backyards

A beautiful view of Bending Oak A PDC offers so much to it's students. Beyond the education you get to meet so many incredible people, friendships are built, memories are made.

YOUNGSTOWN, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bending Oak Permaculture Farm located 100 Cottage Grove Drive in Youngstown, Ohio 44505 is excited to have Bill Wilson of Midwest Permaculture teaching a Permaculture Design Certificate (PDC) Course June 12-19, 2021.

After taking her permaculture course led by Bill Wilson, Nancy D. replied, “We hear how difficult and expensive reversing climate change will be. Through my permaculture education, however, I learned that it is far simpler and less costly than we are typically led to believe.”

The PDC consists of a webinar series and 8 full days of on-site education. Through classroom instruction and hands-on experience, students will earn their design certificate which is recognized throughout the worldwide permaculture community. They will have the opportunity to build relationships and connections that will sustain them once they leave the farm and pursue their personal goals.

During the course, a free camping area is available to participants as well as private campsites and cabins for rent.

Be sure to check out our website as we are always updating it with new workshops, tours, and other events, such as building a cob pizza oven, learning how to build a rocket stove, foraging for wild plants and mushrooms, discovering medicinal plants, movie nights, and so much more.

After attending our bee workshop, Melissa C. of Kent, OH said, “I learned so much and now I will be able to start beekeeping. Bending Oak is beautiful, and they are just getting started. I can’t wait to come back.”

Bending Oak Permaculture Farm is an educational farm committed to our mission of showing people what is possible when looking to create a more sustainable world. Through classes, workshops, school tours, community programs, and hands-on experiences, we look to demonstrate attainable practices to better the lives of all people as we move towards a sustainable culture. We invite you to come and experience how you can create a more sustainable life for you, your family, friends, and your community. For more information, or to sign up for events, please visit our website at https://bendingoak.com

