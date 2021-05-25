Twitter India workplaces visited by police after labeling of a tweet from Modi’s occasion

Police visited Twitter’s (TWTR) offices in the capital Delhi and nearby city of Gurugram late on Monday to order the social media giant to cooperate with an investigation into a tweet posted earlier this month by a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The tweet was posted May 18 by BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra. It included a picture of a document that he said was created by the country’s main opposition party, the Indian National Congress. The picture listed tips on how to discredit Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Patra claimed that the document was a “PR exercise” by the Congress party with the help of “friendly journalists” and “influencers.” Congress said that BJP leaders were spreading “forged documents ” and complained to the local police and Twitter.

Twitter labeled the tweet as “manipulated media” on Friday. On its website, the social media company says that it “may label Tweets that include media (videos, audio,…

