State of Delaware Announces DE Wins! Incentive Program to Drive COVID-19 Vaccinations

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney and the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) on Tuesday announced the launch of DE Wins!, a public education and incentive program aimed at increasing COVID-19 vaccination rates in Delaware.

Delawareans ​12+ vaccinated from May 25-June 29, ​and any Delawarean ages 12-17 vaccinated to date, will be entered to win $5,000 in cash and additional prizes in twice-weekly drawings conducted by the Delaware Lottery.

Other prizes include a four-day vacation, a full scholarship to a public Delaware university, annual Delaware State Parks passes, tickets and camping at Firefly Music Festival, and prize packages from partners including Funland, the Wilmington Blue Rocks and the Delmarva Shorebirds. The Delaware Lottery will conduct the twice-weekly drawings on Mondays and Fridays from May 31 through June 30.

Additionally, Delaware small businesses will offer customer incentives to any Delawarean vaccinated so far, as well as during the program time frame. The Delaware Division of Small Business has launched the Small Business Incentive Fund to reimburse eligible qualifying businesses for incentives, which will include restaurants, bars, breweries, and gyms.

On June 30, to cap off the DE Wins! campaign, every Delawarean who has received the COVID-19 vaccine in Delaware will be entered to win a $302,000 cash prize and two low-number Delaware license plates, also conducted through the Delaware Lottery.

Delawareans vaccinated at locations managed by DPH and the Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA), including Curative vaccination sites and DPH clinics, from May 25-June 29, will also receive a $10 gift card.

Visit DEwins.org for full details on prizes and eligibility.

“Our goal is to reach 70 percent of vaccinated adults in Delaware in the coming weeks, and to continue vaccinating as many Delawareans as possible against COVID-19,” said Governor Carney. “This incentive and public education campaign will help get us there. The science is clear. These vaccines are extremely safe and protective against COVID-19 infection and serious illness. Getting your shot is the best way to protect yourself and those you love.”

“Incentive programs are one of three key levers that are becoming widely recognized for increasing vaccine rates,” said Dr. Karyl Rattay, Director of the Delaware Division of Public Health. “Along with education to tackle misinformation, and increasing access to vaccines by reducing logistical barriers such as offering free transportation and walk-in hours, incentive programs are another tool that can drive vaccine uptake among different audiences, particularly younger ones, by offering items that are seen as valuable and motivate them to act.”

“Businesses are now able to play a key role in increasing Delaware’s vaccination number, and we’re looking forward to seeing the creative ways they propose to reward people for rolling up their sleeves,” said Jordan Schulties, Director of the Delaware Division of Small Business. “The program will also drive customers to participating businesses – an added benefit as they look optimistically toward post-pandemic success.”

As of Monday, May 24, Delaware providers had administered 881,281 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. About 65 percent of Delawareans 18 or older have received at least one shot.

“The Delaware Lottery has many years of proven experience producing random numbers for various Lottery games in a secure and protected manner,” said Vernon Kirk, Director of the Delaware Lottery. “No Delaware Agency operates in a more audited environment. The Lottery is proud to provide the same randomization process to this extremely important phase of Delaware’s COVID-19 vaccination program.”

“We know people love our Delaware State Parks, and we would also love for everyone in the state to get vaccinated, so we are happy to make one the enticement for the other,” said Shawn Garvin, Secretary of the Delaware Department of Resources and Environmental Control.

“The Wilmington Blue Rocks are proud to partner with the State of Delaware and DE Wins,” said Kevin Linton, Director of Community Affairs for the Wilmington Blue Rocks. “We are eager to see more Delawareans get vaccinated, and we hope that offering Blue Rocks baseball tickets will incentivize fans to do so.”

“The Delmarva Shorebirds are excited to participate in this program and to encourage everyone in our region to get vaccinated,” said Chris Bitters, General Manager of the Delmarva Shorebirds. “The lucky winners will be able to enjoy the VIP treatment at a Delmarva Shorebirds game during the 2021 season. Getting vaccinated not only protects our fans but continues to allow venues like the Delmarva Shorebirds to provide a sense of normalcy again for everyone.”

“Funland is excited to be involved with the state’s vaccine incentive program,” said Chris Darr, Personnel Manager and Fourth Generation Family Member of Funland. “Our family is always looking for ways to support our community and this is certainly a great opportunity to help.”

