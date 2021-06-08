Welcome Back
Eclectic, immersive, and stupidly addictive, Mint Dolphin, a project by singer/songwriter Eric Swank, offers listeners a genre-bending escape from mainstream pop drudgery. Behind a steady wave of harmonious hooks, retro new wave/alternative nuances, and charismatic delivery, Mint Dolphin lassos the freewheeling spirit of coastal California sound and brings it forward with thoroughly modern style and production.
Recording for Mint Dolphin’s debut EP, "High Tide" began in late 2019. Intended to be released in the summer of 2020, the album was put on hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. During the mandatory quarantine period, Eric wrote and released “Social Distance Dance,” which earned immediate and rapturous attention in the local music scene. The 1980’s new wave inspired single was featured on KEYT News Channel 3, selected as 92.9FM KJEE’s “Localize it” Pick of the Week and led to a write up in the Santa Barbara Independent, which described Mint Dolphin as “Packing fun vibes with a wistful ’80s sound".
“Summer Vibes” was released May 28th, 2021 as a Maxi-Single and includes an alternate version of the EP’s title track “High Tide”. Dubbed the “Rincon Version” after one of his favorite local surf spots, the revised track offers a more “irie” variation of the beach party chorus. Both “Summer Vibes and “High Tide” were separately featured as “Localize It” Picks of the Week by Santa Barbara’s KJEE 92.9 FM and most recently garnered Swank an invite to TheLocalShow.net’s weekly podcast which aired June 3rd, 2021.
"Welcome Back", an uplifting celebratory anthem to post-pandemic life, will be Mint Dolphin’s next feature release. 'To all our family and friends/It’s good to see you again/We missed those smiling faces/Your warm and tender embrace/We missed the feel of a crowd/The energy when it’s loud/We simply need that human contact/It feels so good to have you back'.
Coinciding with California's officially reopening from the Covid-19 Pandemic on June 15, 2021, “Welcome Back” is an undeniably optimistic theme song for the next phase of life here on Earth. As the chorus chants 'Welcome Back to Life/Welcome Back to Love/Welcome Back to Everyone & Everything & All the Joy We Know/ Welcome Back to the World', you can't help but feel like for the first time in a long time there is light at the end of this tunnel and it feels so good to be back.
"Welcome Back" is available on all streaming platforms June 15, 2021.
