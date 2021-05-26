Recruiting for Good Launches Sweet Beer and Wine Reward for Candidate Referrals
Refer your talented family, and friends to Recruiting for Good for professional jobs, earn rewards, and help sponsor gigs for kids #helpyourfriends #landsweetjobs #makeapositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com
Let Recruiting for Good Represent You...Land a Job You Deserve and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com
Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund gigs for kids and is rewarding candidate referrals for professional positions with both beer and wine gift cards.
Recruiting for Good is rewarding candidate referrals with beer and wine gift cards.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder, "Help your family and friends land jobs they deserve, make a positive impact, and now you can drink responsibly for GOOD!"
Upon 90 days of employment, the person who made the referral earns a $500 gift card (favorite beer/wine club, or restaurant/store).
Recruiting for Good Sponsors Sweet Gigs for Kids
1. Kids are Fans for Good (for sports fanatics, make a drawing and earn a jersey)
2. Girls Design Jewelry (creative kids work with Parrish Walsh of Fiction Jewelry)
3. Mom and Me Lunch (fun foodies have lunch with mom and write dining review)
Carlos Cymerman adds, "Kids who successfully complete gigs have fun learning positive values, and we write a personal PR Release that can be shared with family and friends."
About
Love to make a positive impact and party? Now you can do both Now you can do both. Simply refer your talented family and friends for professional positions to be represented by Recruiting for Good. Upon 90 days of employment, earn a $500 Beer and Wine Gift Card (favorite beer/wine club, or restaurant/store rewards) and with your help we sponsor gigs for kids. To learn more visit www.BeerandWineRewards.com
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #makeapositiveimpact @recruitingforgood
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn