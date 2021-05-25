Hoyer Statement Marking One Year Since the Murder of George Floyd

WASHINGTON, DC - House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD)

released the following statement today marking one year since the murder of George Floyd:

"One year ago today, Americans watched with horror the video of George Floyd's tortured final moments. In his pleas, so many of us heard the despair of millions of our fellow Americans who feel suffocated every day by the fear of encounters with police and the pain from generations of inequality. George Floyd’s death sparked a wave of protests around the world, and tens of millions took to the streets in peaceful protest. Americans of all ages, faiths, and origins marched together to affirm that Black Lives Matter and that change is needed to address systemic bias in policing and in so many other areas where African Americans are not treated with equal dignity or opportunity. "I was proud to bring the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act to the House Floor last June and again earlier this year and to work with my colleagues to pass it. With this comprehensive reform legislation, we can take critical steps toward addressing the legacy of racism and in our country and rooting out misconduct in our system of justice and law enforcement. I hope the Senate will move forward soon with legislation to address bias in policing and help police departments rebuild trust with those they serve and protect. "As we say George Floyd's name and remember the terrible circumstances of his death, there is a small measure of comfort in the knowledge that justice has been served for him and his family with the murder conviction of the officer responsible. But the work to secure justice for the millions of others who have lost loved-ones to police misconduct and to eradicate bias in our justice system continues. House Democrats will not rest in that fight. We will continue this march undeterred."