Broomall, PA, Executive Mindset Coach Erin Jewell Gerst named Top 10 Coach by Thrive Global in 2021 next to Tony Robbins

Erin Jewell, an Executive Mindset & Growth Coach was honored to find her name next to Tony Robbins as a Top 10 Coach to Help You Thrive in 2021 by Thrive Global

BROOMALL , PA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Erin Jewell Gerst, an Executive Mindset & Growth Coach was honored to find her name next to Tony Robbins as a Top 10 Coach to Help You Thrive in 2021 by Thrive Global.

“Honored to be in good company,” she said, “and more than anything, proud. Proud of my clients for pivoting in the current corporate climate and creating space for a shift that every working professional deserves.”

With the global pandemic, Erin has seen her client list grow as executives have become stakeholders over more than just their piece of business they are running.

“Clients have become more conscious of the ownership they have in their own personal and professional growth. As the world approaches a new normal, leaders will have the hard work of sticking to the new practices without falling back into old ways of behavior.”

As an Executive Mindset and Growth Coach, Erin has found her clients in the pharmaceutical, medical device, bio and life sciences industries and has since expanded into the real estate, healthcare and law sectors. Her specialty has been in helping executives build their teams and with the pandemic she has seen an increasing need for helping executives empower their teams for increased productivity.

“The world is opening back up in a new way. My clients have been doing the work to be ready to meet their teams where they are now, not where they were. I am confident it will yield the results they are aspiring for.”

About Erin Jewell Coaching

From a young age, Erin was raised with the belief that she could do anything. With a degree from Villanova and a wildly optimistic outlook, she found success early in sales leadership positions in the pharmaceutical and medical device industries (Pfizer, Boston Scientific, Medtronic). From a first-year MVP at Pfizer to many accolades later, Erin earned a top role in medical devices. She jumped four positions to a global director of 3 business lines, 80 million in revenue, 200 direct and indirect reports. After 15 years in the healthcare sector, she decided that it was time to take a big leap and Co-Founded her own healthcare start-up that built online wellness platforms.

Today, Erin is an Executive Mindset and Growth Coach, an International Speaker and a Professor of Leadership at Villanova University. She was named a Top 10 Coach of 2021 by Thrive Global. As a Coach, Erin works with Executive Decision Makers to make the most out of their teams so they can become more effective leaders. She is also the host of the podcast, The Erin Jewell Show: Redefining Success.

About Thrive Global

Thrive Global is a leading behavior change tech company helping individuals, corporations and communities improve their well-being and performance through our behavior change platform, storytelling and corporate services. Thrive was founded by Arianna Huffington and launched in 2016 with the mission of changing the way we work and live by ending the collective delusion that burnout is the price we must pay for success. We offer companies and individuals sustainable, science-based solutions to enhance both mental and physical well-being and performance, purpose and relationship with technology. We are committed to accelerating this culture shift around the world. Thrive Global is headquartered in New York City and has offices in San Francisco, Athens, Melbourne and Bucharest.