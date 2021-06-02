Industry Veteran Finds Success in Growing Region He Calls Home

Bennett's American Cooking opens in Sacramento The menu at Bennett's features a variety of housemade favorites

American Cooking Concepts Deliver Comfort During Pandemic

After a year-long Covid delay, I am grateful we were able to open our doors. There is no better feeling than offering our signature hospitality in this spectacular new space.” — Brian Bennett

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After decades of traveling the country to grow and implement national restaurant concepts for Chevys Fresh Mex and Paul Martin’s American Grill, restaurant industry titan Brian Bennett has found success in Sacramento which, along with its attractive suburbs, is one of the fastest growing cities in California and the U.S. With two restaurants in operation and a third under development through his Bennett Hospitality Group, he has perfected the recipe for casual yet elegant dining with comforting menus in an elevated ambiance.

Bennett’s American Cooking

Bennett recently opened Bennett’s American Cooking in Sacramento’s bustling The UV, seizing a rare invitation to collaborate with commercial real estate giant Merlone Geier on the space. The eatery offers prime seafood and steak dishes along with share plates, sandwiches and salads with a focus on freshly prepared and housemade plates and featuring 16 items priced at $20 or less.

“After a year-long Covid delay, I am grateful we were able to push forward and open our doors. There is no better feeling than offering our signature hospitality to guests from throughout the region in this spectacular new space,” commented Bennett.

The atmosphere features an expansive bar at the heart of the restaurant creating an upscale, yet comfortable, dining experience. The dining room complies with Covid guidelines; glass panels separate each booth without hindering the original design intent. The private dining room is enveloped in glass partitions and features a custom wine display visible from both the interior of the dining room and the corridor beyond.

Bennett’s kitchen•bar•market

The new restaurant joins Bennett’s kitchen•bar•market which opened in Roseville in Fall 2019. Patrons here enjoy a vast spectrum of contemporary food offerings representative of cuisines from around the globe. For example, the menu features hearty corned beef hash and Irish coffee during weekend brunch, a bahn mi sandwich or vegan ramen at lunchtime, and chicken enchiladas, filet and heirloom tomatoes or grilled Mahi tacos for dinner. The market is stocked with a seasonal and rotating selection of Bennett’s housemade specialties including pasta, complete dinners, soups, composed and seasonal salads, sandwiches, dips, spreads and dressings, desserts and gifts.

The open yet protected patio is temperature controlled to increase enjoyment of the varied seasons of the Capital region and was a safe place to continue business during times of pandemic-induced limited capacity.

What’s Next

Bennett’s third Sacramento venture is yet to be announced but is sure to pique interest and become another local favorite.

“I consider it a blessing that I am able to grow our business, challenge myself professionally and work with incredible talent, all in the region I call home,” added Bennett.

Talent Wanted

Bennett Hospitality Group establishments combine the best practices of national chains with the charm of local hospitality. Bennett welcomes new opportunities that complement his creativity and operational expertise. Those interested in employment or development discussions are invited to contact Bennett Hospitality Group.