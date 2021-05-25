Fitness Trainer Launches Personal Training in Coastal OC
Kristin Taylor Fit Provides On-Site or Virtual Personal Training Programs for Any Fitness Level
Longtime certified personal trainer and fitness coach Kristin Buchanan announces the launch of Kristin Taylor Fit with personal training options to help clients achieve their unique fitness and weight loss goals.
— Kristin Buchanan
A life-long athlete, Buchanan brings her passion and experience to clients of all fitness levels. Her programs are offered either on-site in Laguna Niguel and Corona Del Mar and/or through a training app that is customized to help clients achieve their specific goals as quickly and safely as possible.
In Kristin’s words, “I help you train smart, eat right and reach your personal fitness goals with lasting results.”
Originally from the Northeast, Kristin successfully trained clients at Equinox Westlake Village, Equinox Newport Beach, and Lifetime Laguna Niguel. She’s also trained in CPR and Pre/Post Natal certified.
While the pandemic created many challenges, Buchanan saw an opportunity to start training privately - both in-person and virtually - and has truly discovered her niche.
She says, “It has been amazing to watch my clients train hard, eat healthy and achieve their fitness goals during this unprecedented time in our lives. And while I am to inspire, I am equally inspired by my client’s dedication to health and fitness!”
One of Kristin Taylor Fit most popular offerings is the Kickstart Program, an eight-week personalized training program offered either virtually or in-person which includes two, one-on-one sessions per week, two independent-programed sessions per week and nutrition guidance.
She also offers personalized in-person one-on-one training, virtual training, program design which is accessed through the True Coach app or an online program.
Programs are custom designed based on a client’s goals, functional movement and mobility, fitness experience and lifestyle needs and all hygiene measures and social distancing practices are strictly enforced during in-person training sessions.
As one client put it, “I’ve used a good number of trainers over the years and Kristin is most certainly the best of the best.”
For more information, visit https://www.kristintaylorfitness.com, call (860) 933-1126 or email kristin@kristintaylorfit.com.
