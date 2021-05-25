Iconic Adult Star Sara Jay Opens Bidding For “Liberty’s Retribution” NFT Auction on Opensea
This piece of art is a sharp variation from the type of content I have previously produced.”MIAMI, FL, USA, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adult industy icon and entrepreneur Sara Jay has opened the bidding for original artwork titled, “Liberty’s Retribution,” an NFT auction on Openseas, an original one of one GIF art.
— Sara Jay
In this piece we see Lady Liberty with slashed wrists as a result of the hopelessness she feels that was brought on by the events that occurred in 2020. As you can see, she’s reaching to you for help. Help through the tumultuous political climate and 2020 election, the coronavirus pandemic and all of the mental, social, and financial ramifications of it, and the human and civil rights protests. Being that it’s now 2021 we have survived and Liberty has been saved, at least for the time being. It is up to us, as American citizens, and citizens of the world to make sure that liberty and justice always prevail.
The bidding starts at .03 ETH and the winner will also get a signed shirt with the design in the front.
“This piece of art is a sharp variation from the type of content I have previously produced,” says Sara Jay. “Show some love and put a bid in.”
You may put in your bid for Sara Jay’s “Liberty’s Retribution” here https://opensea.io/accounts/SaraJay
About Sara Jay:
I have been in the adult business since I was 18 when I started dancing in the Midwest and am now in the AVN Hall of Fame (inducted 2017!). I went to college and grew up in Cincinnati, Ohio and moved on to Las Vegas when I was 22. I had already done some work for photographers and shortly after I got to Vegas I did my first hardcore scene. I really enjoyed being in front of the camera, surprisingly. The first released scene I did was titled '18 & Eager', well, at least half of that was true...
I have built my career on being genuine, enthusiastic and truly enjoying sex. You will never find me doing anything that I don’t truly love. Over the years, I have won awards from AVN, Exxxotica, Nightmoves, Urban X, Booble, Immoral Live, and Streamate. I’m not stopping anytime soon, I look forward to filling my trophy shelf! You will never find me doing anything that I don’t truly love.
Over the years I have appeared on thousands of some of your favorite porn websites, DVDs, and Adult magazines. You can also come across a couple mainstream appearances in videos, movies, and even on my own YouTube Channel, SaraJayTV. SaraJayTV, is just one of the ongoing projects that my company, Wyde Syde Productions,assists in creating . Wyde Syde Productions, based in Miami, produces nearly all the content for SaraJay.com, as well.
I have dedicated most of my life to the adult business. It is my passion to create images and arouse viewers. Expect to see many more new and exciting endeavors from myself and Wyde Syde Productions. I love what I do and I do what I love!
