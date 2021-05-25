Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gov. Wolf Releases Statement on Legislature’s Action on the Disaster Declaration

Today, Governor Tom Wolf released a statement on the Pennsylvania General Assembly’s attempt to extend only certain portions of the needed COVID-19 disaster declaration:

“Last week, the administration outlined the powers and actions taken under the disaster declaration and vowed to work with the General Assembly as they acquired this new power under the constitution. The administration outlined the election certification process and provided information under the disaster declaration.

“First, the legislature is taking this action prior to the certification of the election. Without this certification, the constitution has not actually been amended.

“Second, the legislature is attempting to terminate specific actions that are not set forth in the disaster proclamation including occupancy limits, stay at home orders, and business closures. These actions were taken subsequent to the disaster declaration. The constitutional amendment granted them authority to terminate or extend in whole or in part the disaster declaration, and the specific orders are separate and apart from the proclamation.

“Third, after a productive meeting with the legislature last week, the administration learned of their actions from a press release.

“The voters gave the legislature tremendous responsibility. The administration stands ready to work with the legislature, but this is a discouraging development.”

