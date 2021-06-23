BLUE RAVEN SOLAR HONORED WITH TWO GOLD STEVIE® AWARDS IN 2021 AMERICAN BUSINESS AWARDS®
Blue Raven Solar was named the winner of two gold Stevie® Awards in 2021
We only have one planet—we must take care of it.”OREM, UTAH, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Raven Solar was named the winner of a gold Stevie® Award in the Energy Industry Innovation of the Year category and a gold Stevie® Award in the Company of the Year – Energy – Large in The 19th Annual American Business Awards®.
— Ben Peterson, CEO
The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.
Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards will be virtually presented to winners during a live event on Wednesday, June 30.
“It’s worth the effort,” says Ben Peterson, CEO of Blue Raven Solar. “We only have one planet—we must take care of it.”
Surpassing previous years, organizations of all industry and size submitted more than 3,800 nominations this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Virtual Event of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. Blue Raven Solar was nominated in the Innovation of the Year category for the Energy industry and Company of the Year for the Energy – Large industry. Blue Raven Solar is proud to be a forerunner in the clean and renewable energy industry and is excited to continue to lead by example.
More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.
“The American economy continues to show its resilience, and as we’re poised on the beginning of what should be a phenomenal period of growth, we celebrate the remarkable achievements of a wide range of organizations and people over the past 18 months,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. “This year’s Stevie-winning nominations in The American Business Awards are a testament to the ingenuity, the commitment, the passion, the adaptability, and the creativity of the American people. We look forward to celebrating this year’s winners during our virtual ceremony on June 30.”
Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2021 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.
About Blue Raven Solar
Blue Raven Solar was founded in 2014 and has expanded to a national top selling solar brand. The company’s mission is “to make homeowners’ lives better by reducing their energy bills, increasing reliance on clean and abundant renewable energy and providing a world-class customer experience through a reliable sales process and a speedy, high-quality installation.” Blue Raven Solar believes all homeowners should have equal opportunity to invest in simple, reliable, affordable, high-quality solar power. Visit Blue Raven Solar at www.blueravensolar.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The Stevies also produce the annual Women|Future Conference. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
Sponsors of The 2021 American Business Awards include John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.
