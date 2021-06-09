Blue Raven Solar Awarded as One of The Financial Times The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2021
Blue Raven Solar has been recognized as part of The Financial Times list of The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2021
The future of solar is bright. We are proud to work with so many who are making the switch to clean, renewable energy.”OREM, UTAH, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Raven Solar has been recognized as part of The Financial Times list of The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2021. This distinguished award is presented by The Financial Times and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.
— Ben Peterson, CEO
The FT The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies is made up of the enterprises that contribute most to economic growth. 500 companies are featured on the list, and it was announced online on April 13, 2021. It can currently be viewed here.
Out of the millions of active companies in North and South America, only 500 firms were awarded in the list, and Blue Raven Solar is ecstatic to be recognized as one on FT’s list of The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2021, and the company is excited for the potential that the future holds.
“Blue Raven Solar is fortunate to not only benefit the environment, but also help our customers save money,” says Ben Peterson, CEO of Blue Raven Solar. “The future of solar is bright. We are proud to work with so many who are making the switch to clean, renewable energy.”
About Blue Raven Solar
Blue Raven Solar was founded in 2014 and has expanded to a national top selling solar brand. The company’s mission is “to make homeowners’ lives better by reducing their energy bills, increasing reliance on clean and abundant renewable energy and providing a world-class customer experience through a reliable sales process and a speedy, high-quality installation.” Blue Raven Solar believes all homeowners should have equal opportunity to invest in simple, reliable, affordable, high-quality solar power. Visit Blue Raven Solar at www.blueravensolar.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.
Join the movement | Blue Raven Solar | The Future of Energy. Today.
###
Blue Raven Solar
Blue Raven Solar Marketing
+1 800-377-4480
email us here