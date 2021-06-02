Blue Raven Solar’s Joshua Neves has been named a 2021 Utah Business Corporate Counsel Award winner
Vice President and General Counsel Joshua Neves is a 2021 Utah Business Corporate Counsel Award winner
Supporting the company’s employees and operations, while managing outside counsel, has honed my business acumen and has made me a better attorney.”OREM, UTAH, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Raven Solar, a leader in the solar energy industry, announced that Joshua Neves, Vice President and General Counsel, is a 2021 Utah Business Corporate Counsel Award winner. The annual Utah Business Corporate Counsel Awards recognize exceptional in-house counselors who serve Utah’s businesses, nonprofits and other private-sector organizations, and Blue Raven Solar is proud to have employees that show extraordinary talent and leadership.
— Joshua Neves
“Supporting the company’s employees and operations, while managing outside counsel, has honed my business acumen and has made me a better attorney,” said Neves upon receiving the award.
Neves credits his growth and success to his upbringing, education, previous jobs and apprenticeships, and work with his own law firm.
He manages Blue Raven Solar’s intellectual property, contracts, litigation, and licensing. The abilities and invaluable input that Neves has provided puts Blue Raven in a position of security and confidence to continue its trajectory as a leader and pioneer in solar and renewable energy.
The winners were recognized by Utah Business at an awards ceremony in Salt Lake City and were featured on the Utah Business website and in the magazine’s April print issue.
About Blue Raven Solar
Blue Raven Solar was founded in 2014 and has expanded to a national top selling solar brand. The company’s mission is “to make homeowners’ lives better by reducing their energy bills, increasing reliance on clean and abundant renewable energy and providing a world-class customer experience through a reliable sales process and a speedy, high-quality installation.” Blue Raven Solar believes all homeowners should have equal opportunity to invest in simple, reliable, affordable, high-quality solar power. Visit Blue Raven Solar at www.blueravensolar.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.
Join the movement | Blue Raven Solar | The Future of Energy. Today.
