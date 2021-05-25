Video: Dolly Parton Lends Her Voice to Celebrate 225 Years of Statehood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee released “Home,” a video featuring Dolly Parton that invites Tennesseans across the state to celebrate 225 years of statehood beginning June 1, 2021.

“Dolly is a Tennessee treasure, and I’m thankful she’s joined us to commemorate 225 years of statehood,” said Gov. Lee. “I invite Tennesseans to celebrate at events throughout the year from Mountain City to Memphis and to share the stories of the people, places and moments that have shaped Tennessee.”

In “Home,” Dolly Parton sings the title track of her 1973 album “My Tennessee Mountain Home,” while main streets, landmarks and natural scenery highlight Tennessee’s culture and beauty across every part of the state.

"I am Tennessee proud. I'm proud of our wonderful state, proud to be a born and raised Tennessee girl and I'm proud to be a part of all that we represent." -Dolly Parton

Gov. Lee will kick off Tennessee’s yearlong celebration and 95-county tour in historic Jonesborough on June 1, 2021, Tennessee’s 225th birthday, and will visit each grand division the first week of June, including stops in Knoxville, Nashville and Memphis.

Tennesseans may submit stories and find upcoming events at www.Tennessee225.com.