Summer Season Brings Pool Safety Awareness to the forefront at The Houstonian Club
Getting back into the pool for the first time can be exciting, it can also pose a challenge for young swimmers. At The Houstonian Club, staying safe is the number one priority for the aquatics team who keeps swimmers of all ages safe.
The Houstonian Club aquatics instructors encourage parents to talk with their children about pool safety before they get into the water.
It doesn’t feel like summer without frequent trips to the pool and The Houstonian Club is ready with important pool safety tips.
HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Houston weather is warming up, and there is nothing better than taking a refreshing dip in the pool on a hot summer day. Although getting back into the pool for the first time can be exciting, it can also pose a challenge for young swimmers who haven't been in the water for several months. At The Houstonian Club, staying safe is the number one priority for the aquatics team who keeps swimmers of all ages safe.
— Kaitlyn Sowell, youth swim lesson coordinator at The Houstonian Club
“Remember, the pool isn’t a playground,” says Kaitlyn Sowell, youth swim lesson coordinator at The Houstonian Club. “There are people of all swimming levels in the pool at the same time, so parents must always be mindful of their children and maintain situational awareness.”
Sowell offers the following tips to ensure a fun and safe time at the pool.
• Encourage your children not to run on the pool deck because the deck can be wet, and it is easy to slip and get hurt.
• Make sure your children are always in your line of sight so that you are aware in the event they need help.
• Keep yourself free of distractions like your cell phone, socializing, and alcohol.
• If your child is not water-safe, making sure they know not to go down the slide or diving board until you are in position at the bottom and have given them the thumbs up; this way, you are always prepared to catch them.
Sowell also urges parents to assess their child’s swim level to make sure they haven’t regressed too much. “Children will regress the longer they are out of the water. If your child was swimming at the end of last summer, it does not mean they will start off swimming at the same skill level this year,” she says. “If you are comfortable with basic swimming techniques, go through a 10 to 20-minute refresher with your child in the water. If you are not comfortable, we recommend setting up one or two private lessons to make sure they are starting the season off right.”
Sowell encourages parents to talk with their children about pool safety before they get into the water. She stresses that children are more likely to follow the rules if given the reasons behind them. She reminds parents “the lifeguards will always be around to enforce the rules when needed, but it will be more effective if the lifeguards are your backup in enforcing pool safety.”
