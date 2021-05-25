Gov. Wolf Orders Flags to Half-Staff to Honor Former PA Supreme Court Chief Justice

Governor Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds to fly at half-staff to honor former Chief Justice of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court Stephen Zappala Sr., who passed away Friday, May 21, 2021.

“My heartfelt condolences go out to Justice Zappala’s family,” said Gov. Wolf. “He lived a life of service to his community and his commonwealth and will be deeply missed.”

The Commonwealth flag has flown at half-staff since Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in honor of the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic and should continue to fly at half-staff until further notice. The United States flag is to remain at full staff through this tribute.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.