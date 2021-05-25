A Look into the Heart of a Survivor
A super woman with super faithCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the deep desire to deepen her readers’ appreciation of life, Janice Holliman pens into paper her personal journey and the driving force that encourages her to fight and survive despite life’s trials and tribulations. With an open mind and open heart, Janice keeps bringing herself to smile, remain positive, stand still with faith, and survive. And through her story, she proclaims with strong conviction the words: "I Am A Survivor."
I Am A Survivor focuses on Janice’s unbending faith and hope, and her endurance during the years of her illness. In this true story, readers will see how Janice’s several diseases and health complications—Crohn's disease, fourteen blood clots, toxic gut syndrome, colitis, tumors, ulcers, vertigo, weight gain and loss, pregnancies, the many surgeries, and how her body would not wake up after some of her surgeries—affected her and her family’s lives. However, despite all these life-threatening illnesses, what Janice wants to tell her readers is how she remained faithful and how it helps her become the survivor that she is today. Although Janice has every right to be discouraged after all she goes through, she remains steadfast, perceiving her diseases as means to grow, inspire, and live like it is her last.
Janice E. Holliman has gone through so much in life like many different illnesses, accidents, trials and much more. In her intimate book, I Am A Survivor, she talks about how and why she keeps beating the odds. She wrote this book because she felt that it would help so many through her encouragement. Moreover, what makes this book more personal, poignant, and compelling is the way Janice uses poems and incorporates photos and video links where you can see her in a brighter light. She is an open book, leaving no pages of her life untold, all for the sake of delivering the message of her survival and inspiring that we can survive as well.
Get to know more about Janice and her amazing stories by visiting her website at www.janicehollimanauthor.com.
