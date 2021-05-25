Ananda and GREYnJ UNITED send upbeat vibes through rap music
Every story can be inspiring, and this resonates with the concept of an ordinary hero. Everyone is a hero, especially in these times, and we are each the hero for our own story,”BANGKOK, THAILAND, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thais are once again facing difficulties as they enter the third wave of Covid-19 infections. Understandably, it is stressful and overwhelming as the pandemic takes hold once again, and the government is forced to implement semi-lockdown restrictions to keep everyone safe.
— Asawin Phanichwatana, Dpty CCO GREYnJ UNITED
In this challenging situation, Ananda Development, Thailand's leading property developer, has released a short video titled "Urban Hero" to connect with the people, keep them upbeat, and acknowledge that everyone is supporting one another despite these difficult times.
Through a 45-sec music video featuring aspiring rapper, "OG BOBBY", the lyrics tell of how even though everyday life might be difficult and uncertain during the pandemic, ordinary, everyday people are also real-life heroes who are managing the best they can under the circumstances. It tells of how resilient human beings can be even in extraordinary times and encourages people not to give up hope and stay optimistic.
Asawin Phanichwatana, Deputy Chief Creative Officer at GREYnJ UNITED, said, "Every story can be inspiring, and this resonates with the concept of an ordinary hero. Everyone is a hero, especially in these times, and we are each the hero for our own story,"
Watch it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7ww6FG2VhK8
Title: Urban Hero
Client: Ananda Development
Agency credit: GREYnJ United
Huma Qureshi
GREYgroup
Huma.Qureshi@grey.com
Urban Hero Rap