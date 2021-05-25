Men in the Kitchen
An easy guide to cooking for menCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cooking is often associated with women—moms, wives, grandmas. But in the past few decades, this notion has changed, and many men now find themselves in the kitchen as well. While this change is welcome, not all men end up knowing how to start and often rely on different guides, some of which might as well be rocket science manuals! Author Richard Chamberlain, however, aims to make things so much easier for guys who want to explore the gastric laboratory that is the kitchen with his book "The Cookbook for Men Who Must: The Beginning."
Richard has loved cooking all his life, and through the years has gained quite the skill in preparing what he calls a “limited repertoire of foods.” His skills have become very handy for him because, in his family, he is the one who would often do the cooking. Having learned most of what he knows about cooking from his mother and grandmother, he now uses his knowledge and skills to entertain his guests and loved ones. His cooking methods are aimed to be as easy to follow as possible, with the goal of helping men cook for their buddies, family, or even for a date.
His book can be described as “a cookbook for guys” and contains Richard’s favorite recipes, which he came up with over his decades of cooking experience. The book contains the three essential rules he deems very useful for men when it comes to cooking: (1) for everything to be done in moderation, (2) to use as little fat as possible, and (3) to only use half as much sugar as required. The goal of the book is to have recipes that are easy to cook, healthy, and tasty!
For guys looking to learn how to cook good food, this is a must-have for your shelf. Get your copy now!
