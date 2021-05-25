“SWIFTPATSEARCH” Service LAUNCH FOR PROTECTING INDIAN RESEARCH BY PATENT AT THE EARLY STAGE

Good news for Indian researchers. Students doing research in any university, IIT, NIT, engineering, or other college

We WANT EVERY ONE TO HAVE ONE IP - INTELLECTUAL MOMENT IN THEIR LIFE” — Dr. Pareshkumar C. Dave

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Good news for Indian researchers. Students doing research in any university or colleges, they always have innovative ideas and working hard on their research project. Further, Indian researchers are working in-depth on every aspect of any subject in consultation of their guide. But they are unaware of the potential of intellectual property rights. These educated young innovators do not know that this research is their intangible asset, which foreign companies can use in their own interest if they are not patented.

Most researchers in the country work hard for long hours with very low budgets. IP Moment based out of New Delhi has launched an innovative service "SwiftPatSearch" to provide intellectual property rights advice at the right time. Through this, their innovative ideas which are eligible to be patented or these innovative ideas can be protected by some other IPRs such as trademark, copyright, or design registration. With this SwiftPatSearch report, all such tasks can be completed in a very short time.

Dr. Paresh C. Dave who is a founder director of intellectual property services provider "IP Moment" said that the 'SwiftPatSearch service' will provide clear guidance on the security of IPR as well as it will provide a detailed report. Since SwiftPatSearch is not limited to a simple patentable or Novelty prior art patent search report. It is specifically designed to cover the need of young innovators in India. Launched by IP Moment Services from this month, the main objective of this service is to provide quality IPR consultancy to the researchers of the country within a period of 1-2 days. Apart from this, the SwiftPatSearch report will also be given free of cost to some qualified researchers based on their invention.