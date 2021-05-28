Digital Belly Fat Scanner "Bello" App Version 2.0 is Here - Here's What to Expect
Olive Healthcare is set to release ‘Bello’ app v2.0, bringing a variety of new features to improve metabolic health and manage abdominal fat more effectively.SEOUL, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, May 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- [Digital Belly Fat Scanner "Bello" App Version 2.0 is Coming - Here's What to Expect]
A South Korean biotech startup, Olive Healthcare Inc., is set to release ‘Bello’ app v2.0, bringing a variety of new features to help its users improve metabolic health and manage abdominal fat more effectively. The app is complementary to the company’s digital belly fat scanner, Bello, and will be available to download on both iOS and Android devices on May 31, 2021.
As the world’s first portable digital belly fat scanner, Bello uses its patented near-infrared technology to provide an accurate measurement of abdominal subcutaneous and visceral fat within 3 seconds anytime, anywhere. Visceral fat is a key indicator of metabolic syndrome, making it crucial to track for the prevention of metabolic diseases like diabetes and high blood pressure. Based on one’s health status, Bello also provides a recommended guide for nutrition and fitness activities through the ‘Bello’ app. People can now easily track and manage abdominal fat to maintain a healthy life and reduce the risk of obesity and chronic diseases.
New features on this app update:
- Quick scan process: Scan and get personalized results in just 3 seconds. Enjoy our upgraded, intuitive scan results screen.
- Weekly and monthly graph and chart: Track and manage your data visually. Scan yourself consistently to view your overall metabolic health trends
- Improved Metabolic Health Index (MHI): See where you lie within your MHI group range. Gauge and manage your health more precisely.
- Reminders based on personal goals: Choose your preferred reminder settings to scan yourself and update your physical information regularly. Use Bello more consistently to better manage your health and develop health lifestyle habits.
- Scan point system: Track your weekly and monthly scan records on the Bello everyday tab. Earn points for scanning yourself and updating your physical information.
- Membership levels and benefits: Manage your health consistently to earn points and level up! Unlock special benefits such as exporting your personal health data.
- Diet management based on activity level: View your remaining calories, calculated from your Basal Metabolic Rate and daily exercise and diet. Track and manage your diet and exercise plan.
- Customizable main page: Edit the Highlights cards on the main page based on your needs and preferences. Optimize your Bello app experience.
- Bello inquiry email: Bello is always with you. For assistance, go to the Browse tab and click on Email us!
With major overhauls in its app design, flow, and features, ‘Bello’ app v.2.0 is expected to streamline and personalize the Bello scanning and data tracking experience. This release emphasizes the importance of a consistent health routine, providing consistent Bello users with special benefits and more personalized health recommendations.
This brings in much anticipation for the future of Bello, which has already been widely recognized in the tech industry this past year. Bello was selected as the CES 2020 Innovation awards honoree and winning the iF 2020 Design Award, followed by a groundbreakingly successful launch on Indiegogo. Bello raised over $300K from 1,573 backers during its campaign period, making it into the top 1% of all Indiegogo campaigns.
Since then, Bello has entered the global retail market and has been recognized for its rapid growth within the space. Bello can be purchased on its online mall, belloeveryday.com, and Amazon.
Download the app on May 31, 2021:
[https://apps.apple.com/kr/app/bello-decode-your-belly-fat/id1485202681]
[https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=ohc.app.bello]
Olive Healthcare Inc. is a startup providing readily accessible healthcare services and helping people make better choices for a healthier lifestyle. We aim to position ourselves as a leading healthcare company by leveraging non-radiative & non-invasive NIR (Near-infrared) technology, artificial intelligence algorithm, and big data processing for personalized service. Following the release of our digital belly fat scanner and main product, Bello, we plan to release a subsequent model for measuring both belly and body fat, along with a fitness tracking device and a breast cancer diagnostic device for hospitals.
PR contact: hello@belloeveryday.com
Bello website: https://belloeveryday.com/
Bello Amazon Listing: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08HJLGPVS
Jinwook You
Olivehealthcare/Marketing
+82 10-3905-9933
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn