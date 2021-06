<DIV>RIOTS RAISES $3M SEED ROUND WITH TOP-TIER EUROPEAN VC TO BECOME A LEADER IN FRONT-END SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT

Designers and developers will effortlessly build, maintain, and deploy reusable web components with a user-friendly SaaS solution

PARIS, FRANCE, June 3, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- <div>Riots , a startup created in late 2019 to empower front-end web development, announces a successful first financing round of $3M, led by XAnge, a top-tier European VC, renowned European Business Angels, and BPI France who also participated in the round with non-dilutive financing.Simultaneously,