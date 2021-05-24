Gov. Lujan Grisham visits classroom of 2021 New Mexico Teacher of the Year

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Monday visited the classroom of Alisa Cooper de Uribe, the 2021 New Mexico Teacher of the Year, at the New Mexico International School in Albuquerque.

After meeting with students, the governor presented Ms. Cooper de Uribe with an official proclamation declaring May 24 “Alisa Cooper de Uribe Day” in the state of New Mexico. The proclamation can be found here.

The Teacher of the Year program celebrates the talent and commitment of extraordinary educators in New Mexico.

“Educators give so much of themselves to their students,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “And over this last year they’ve given even more. I’m honored to have the chance to meet with Alisa and to honor her – and by extension honor each of the incredible New Mexico educators who have gone above and beyond for their students and their school communities during the pandemic.”

Cooper de Uribe, a native of Raton, is a first-grade bilingual education educator. She has taught for 12 years and has helped develop the International School’s baccalaureate program of inquiry for Spanish immersion.

The New Mexico Teacher of the Year program dates to 1963. Each of New Mexico’s school districts and state charter schools are invited annually to nominate outstanding educators for the honor.