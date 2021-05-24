State Wildlife Agencies to Hold Second Workshop on Coyotes in Urban Areas

Due to an increase in the number of reported conflicts between humans and coyotes in California, a series of online-based workshops are helping local communities and residents understand the reasons for that increase and how to reduce future conflicts.

The second workshop offered by the California Fish and Game Commission and California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) is scheduled for May 28, 2021. The focus will be on effective educational campaigns and coyote management plans. People interested in participating in this conversation about coyotes in the urban environment can visit the Commission website to learn how to join the workshop.

“We had an impressive group of participants at the first workshop, with lots of good information shared and with great questions and engaging dialogue,” said Commissioner Eric Sklar, chair of the commission’s Wildlife Resources Committee. “I look forward to the next workshop where we will learn more about education campaigns and coyote management plans that will help us collectively address increasing human interactions with coyotes in our urban environments.”

The principal reasons wildlife, including coyotes, ventures into populated areas is to search for food, water or shelter. Human-coyote interactions are on the rise for many reasons, including increased urbanization, availability of food and water sources, and access to attractants such as pet food, human food, pets and small livestock. Increased interactions can lead to human-coyote bites, pet loss (depredation) and disease transmission concerns. Adaptive, integrated strategies exist to mitigate conflicts and address concerns.

“As native terrestrial predators, coyotes are an integral and valuable part of California’s natural wildlife and ecosystem,” said CDFW Wildlife Branch Chief Scott Gardner. “To ensure effective conflict mitigation, safe co-existence and long-term predator conservation, the best available science and all available management tools should be considered. CDFW supports local communities in taking an adaptive approach to develop integrated coyote management plans and outreach strategies. A diverse set of tools is vital to address, reduce and manage conflict.”

CDFW and the Commission expect these workshops will provide an inclusive virtual platform for meaningful discussion on human-coyote conflicts and integrated coyote management planning. The first workshop was focused on the science and research related to coyotes in the urban environment as well as the current laws, regulations and jurisdictional roles that create a foundation for communities to reduce human-coyote interactions; the first workshop video is available here.

WHAT: Coyotes in the Urban Environment Workshop Series

WHEN: May 28, 2021 (9 a.m. to 12 p.m.) – Workshop 2 (Education Campaigns and Management Plans)

WHERE: Participants will join via Zoom and are asked to register in advance; those who register early will have an opportunity to take an online survey. Visit the Commission website or CDFW Facebook page for invite information.

