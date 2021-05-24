Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 482 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,420 in the last 365 days.

Innovation Cluster Accelerator Program (ICAP) Public Engagement

Washington State Department of Commerce is launching our first statewide Innovation Cluster Accelerator Program to support the development of high-impact, high-value clusters built around Washington’s industries of the future. We are requesting information from Washington State organizations interested in participating in a program to develop, mature, and support industry-led consortia.

Estimated Value: NA

Customer Reference Number: PPR ICAP2021

Close Date: June 11, 2021 at 5:00 p.m.

Download PDF

Download Cluster Snapshot PPT

You just read:

Innovation Cluster Accelerator Program (ICAP) Public Engagement

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.