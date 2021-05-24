Innovation Cluster Accelerator Program (ICAP) Public Engagement

Washington State Department of Commerce is launching our first statewide Innovation Cluster Accelerator Program to support the development of high-impact, high-value clusters built around Washington’s industries of the future. We are requesting information from Washington State organizations interested in participating in a program to develop, mature, and support industry-led consortia.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.