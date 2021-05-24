Hoyer Statement on Biden Administration's Investment in Natural Disaster Mitigation

"I applaud the Biden-Harris Administration for its continued focus on resiliency and mitigating damage from future storms and the effects of climate change. That was my focus in passing bipartisan legislation last Congress to reform the Stafford Act so that emergency disaster funding can be used to help communities build back stronger after destructive storms and other natural disasters. When I visited Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Florida in the aftermath of the deadly hurricanes in 2017, I made it clear that the federal government must have a long-term vision for dealing with the impact that a changing climate is having on severe weather and taking pro-active steps to prevent damage before disaster strikes, and I am glad that this additional funding is being directed today for that purpose. I am also encouraged that the Administration has included investments in resilience in its American Jobs Plan for infrastructure and economic growth."