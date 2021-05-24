Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hoyer Statement on Biden Administration's Investment in Natural Disaster Mitigation

WASHINGTON, DC - House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today on the Biden Administration's $1 billion investment in climate change resilience and pre-disaster mitigation. After Hurricanes Maria and Irma devastated Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, and the Florida Keys in 2017, Leader Hoyer helped lead the effort to reform the Stafford Act, invest in resilience, and ensure that structures are rebuilt to stronger, 21st Century standards:

"I applaud the Biden-Harris Administration for its continued focus on resiliency and mitigating damage from future storms and the effects of climate change.  That was my focus in passing bipartisan legislation last Congress to reform the Stafford Act so that emergency disaster funding can be used to help communities build back stronger after destructive storms and other natural disasters.  When I visited Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Florida in the aftermath of the deadly hurricanes in 2017, I made it clear that the federal government must have a long-term vision for dealing with the impact that a changing climate is having on severe weather and taking pro-active steps to prevent damage before disaster strikes, and I am glad that this additional funding is being directed today for that purpose.  I am also encouraged that the Administration has included investments in resilience in its American Jobs Plan for infrastructure and economic growth." 

