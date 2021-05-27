Award-Winning Author Overcomes Obstacles, Triumphing with Disability

NORTH VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Happy National AccessAbility week - May 30 - June 5, 2021! We are celebrating the valuable contributions of Canadians with disabilities.

Oh my gosh, what happens when:

• the bathroom is not accessible and you’re on your own?

• your powerchair malfunctions and it’s your only way to get around?

• while shopping you struggle to put groceries in your basket?

Lucy Goncalves, an inspiring author, advocate, adventure sport enthusiast and able soul—refuses to allow cerebral palsy (CP) and her speech impediment to slow her down. Her debut book, Able Soul Empowering God’s Spirit Within, has garnered multiple book awards.

In Able Soul, Lucy provides the reader with a glimpse into life with CP. Her personal journey of overcoming adversity, finding freedom and discovering strength in vulnerability, offers readers insights into the realities of living with such challenges.

“People are in a rush. They don’t always take time to listen, especially to a person with a speech impediment. I often feel overlooked or devalued.” she says. “I hope my book will bring awareness to look beyond the disability.”

Vancouverites who have seen a woman motoring down the street in her power chair might not have given Lucy Goncalves a second thought. But behind the smile, there’s a strong woman who has overcome adversity, foster care, physical disability, even sexual abuse. “It is not the disability that I find limiting, it’s people’s pre-conceptions. I am a whole person, with a strong spirit, faith, and perspective on the gift I was born with,” she continues “Even though I have a speech impediment and need wheels to get around, my mind and soul are not confined by these limitations. I’m more content than a lot of able-bodied people that I know.”

With a degree in Business Administration, Goncalves has been president of two non-profit boards. And her book has already won a number of recent book awards including the Pinnacle Book Award.

Able Soul takes the reader on a journey filled with hope, humor and heartfelt honesty.

To find out more about the book and read a preview. Check out Lucy Goncalves’ website. https://ablesoul.ca/

Also available on Amazon, Kobo and other online platforms.

Able Soul: Empowering God’s Spirit Within by Lucy Goncalves, (Able Soul Wheel Press, $15.95 122 pages, ISBN: 978-1-9990326) Available in paperback, e-book and audiobook.