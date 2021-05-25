Thousand Acres Releases Tim Rayborn’s QWYRK
First in Four-Book Qwyrk Tales Series Released by Armin Lear Press’s New Fiction Imprint
I liked this book a great deal! Charming and funny, the characters are delightful, and it’s scary exactly where it should be. I wouldn’t have missed it for anything.”BERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The release of Tim Rayborn’s debut novel, QWYRK, marks the beginning of the adventures of a group of misfits at the edge of reality in modern northern England. Rayborn, author of the popular non-fiction titles BEETHOVEN’S SKULL and SHAKESPEARE’S EAR, has created a world of Nightime Nasties, sorcery, intergalactic councils, and elves that is filled with Monty Pythonesque humor.
— Peter S. Beagle, author of The Last Unicorn
In this first novel of the four-book series, Qwyrk Tales, Qwyrk is having a bad day; several, in fact. One of the Shadow folk tasked with keeping an eye on humanity, she's ready for a well-earned break in Yorkshire, but now she's (literally) run into a girl, Jilly, who just saw something quite supernatural and truly awful happen in her town. As Qwyrk tries to unravel the mystery, layers of villainy are exposed, and she's stuck with an assortment of unlikely folk that she'd rather not have "helping" her. Together, they confront ancient magic, medieval conspiracies, and the possible end of the world (that again?). It's not the holiday Qwyrk was hoping for!
Pre-publication reviews give insights into the magic and mischief that Rayborn has created:
“I liked this book a great deal! Charming and funny, the characters are delightful, and it’s scary exactly where it should be. I wouldn’t have missed it for anything.” ~ Peter S. Beagle, author of The Last Unicorn
“Qwyrk, by Tim Rayborn, is, for starters, delightfully… quirky. Rayborn’s ear for culture is as good as his ear for music, and his fantasy romp through a small British town has some of the same wacky flavor we find in the mythic send-ups written by Tom Holt/K.J. Parker. Rayborn’s elves may be updated, but human nature remains the same. As Qwyrk herself tells Jilly, her kind visit our world ‘To give children a little nudge when they need it… and sometimes remind adults of what they’ve been missing.’ In times when we all need distraction, here is a tale to take your mind off your troubles for a while.” ~ Diana L. Paxson, author of Sword of Avalon
“It’s a quest, it’s a lark that romps through human and magical worlds alike, and it’s a whimsical and delightful story set in Northern England. Qwyrk is engaging, endearing, and unpredictable in its human and magical relationships and conundrums. Fans of fantasy who enjoy magical realism injected into the everyday milieu of Britain will relish the nature of Qwyrk, first in a projected series of stories about misfits and the sometimes-hilarious mishaps that evolve from seemingly good intentions.” ~ Donovan’s Literary Services/Midwest Book Review
“Bringing the familiar modern world together with the fantastic and mythical in a smart and witty way, Qwyrk is a delightful foray into magical realism. Fans of Pratchett, Gaiman, Beagle, and de Lint will absolutely feel at home in this story! Rayborn takes figures from traditional folklore and gives them a wonderfully fresh and believable update. You’ll be hooked right away on both the human and magical characters – they’re engaging and familiar in such a way that you simply must know what happens next. Strong and capable female characters, the challenges of negotiating magic in a world that’s largely forgotten it, effective world-building, and a good dose of sarcasm all make this book such a fun read. I can’t wait to read more about the further adventures of Qwyrk! ~ Laura Tempest Zakroff, author of Sigil Witchery and Weave the Liminal
“You will never look at a rose bush the same way again! A fun romp through a modern English fairy encounter, written with a light heart, a clever mind, and a wicked sense of humour. Enjoy!” ~ Elizabeth Kerner, author of Song in the Silence
Tim Rayborn is an internationally acclaimed musician who plays dozens of unusual instruments. He has appeared on over forty recordings, and his musical wanderings and tours have taken him across the US, all over Europe, to Canada and Australia. Rayborn is the author Beethoven’s Skull and Shakespeare’s Ear, among other works, and co-authored Weird Dance with dance instructor/performer Abigail Keyes. He earned his PhD from the University of Leeds and currently lives in Berkeley, California.
About Armin Lear Press
Armin Lear was founded in 2019 with the purpose of publishing books connecting people with ideas that make our lives richer, more fulfilling, and happier. Its founders have 26 years of publishing experience. The company headquarters is near Boulder, Colorado with a production office in Arlington, Virginia. Armin Lear is a member of the Independent Book Publishers Association and distributes its books worldwide in English through Ingram.
TITLE Qwyrk
SERIES Book 1, Qwyrk Tales
AUTHOR Tim Rayborn
ISBN 978-1-7362988-1-7 (print)
9781736298824 (eBook)
RELEASE May 25, 2021
Judith Bailey
Armin Lear Press
+1 970-577-8500
jbailey@arminlear.com
Qwyrk Trailer