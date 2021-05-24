RELEASE: Air Quality Committee to hold special meeting on June 15

A special meeting of the Air Quality Committee (AQC) of the NC Environmental Management Commission is being announced for Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at 9 a.m. The meeting will be held in the Archdale Building in the Ground Floor Hearing Room, 512 N. Salisbury Street, Raleigh, North Carolina. Limited seating for the public will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Members of the public are also invited to attend online or by phone.

The AQC is meeting to consider a Petition for Rulemaking to limit CO2 pollution from the electric power sector in North Carolina. The Petition for Rulemaking, filed on behalf of Clean Air Carolina and the North Carolina Coastal Federation, by the Southern Environmental Law Center proposes that North Carolina participate in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) as the primary mechanism to reduce CO2 emissions from this sector. The Committee will review the petition and recommend action for the full EMC.

Date and Time: Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 9 a.m.

Meeting password: NCDEQ

Phone: +1-415-655-0003

Access code: 161 204 1508

Interested parties may request the opportunity to make an oral presentation on the petition for rulemaking. The AQC Chair ultimately decides who will be allowed to speak before the AQC. Interested parties wishing to speak at the June AQC meeting should submit an official request to Michael Abraczinskas, DAQ Director, at michael.abraczinskas@ncdenr.gov, by 5:00 p.m. on June 7, 2021. Requests can also be submitted by mail to 1641 Mail Service Center, 217 W. Jones Street, Suite 4000, Raleigh, NC 27609-1641, but must be received by 5:00 p.m. on June 7, 2021.

Additional information, including the agenda and supporting information, may be found on the EMC’s website.