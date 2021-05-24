Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 414 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,363 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex Barracks / Domestic Assault & Criminal Threatening

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A301910

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Tpr. Benjamin Goodwin                           

STATION: VSP Middlesex               

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 5/22/2021 / 01:48 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: George St, Orange VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault & Criminal Threatening

 

ACCUSED:  Kevin Lacillade

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orange, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 5/22/2021 at approximately 01:48 AM The Vermont State Police was notified

of a report that Lacillade was threatening to kill people inside his residence.

Subsequent investigation revealed that Lacillade caused the victim fear while

making threats. Lacillade left the residence prior to Troopers arriving on scene and was unable to be located until 05/24/21.  With the assistance of Barre Probation and Parole, Lacillade was located and issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 05/25/2021 at 12:30 PM to answer to the offense of domestic assault, criminal threatening and offence committed in the presence of a child.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/25/21  12:30 PM         

COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:   n/a  

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: No

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

Middlesex Barracks / Domestic Assault & Criminal Threatening

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.