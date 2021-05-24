Middlesex Barracks / Domestic Assault & Criminal Threatening

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A301910

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Benjamin Goodwin

STATION: VSP Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 5/22/2021 / 01:48 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: George St, Orange VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault & Criminal Threatening

ACCUSED: Kevin Lacillade

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orange, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 5/22/2021 at approximately 01:48 AM The Vermont State Police was notified

of a report that Lacillade was threatening to kill people inside his residence.

Subsequent investigation revealed that Lacillade caused the victim fear while

making threats. Lacillade left the residence prior to Troopers arriving on scene and was unable to be located until 05/24/21. With the assistance of Barre Probation and Parole, Lacillade was located and issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 05/25/2021 at 12:30 PM to answer to the offense of domestic assault, criminal threatening and offence committed in the presence of a child.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/25/21 12:30 PM

COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.