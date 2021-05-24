Middlesex Barracks / Domestic Assault & Criminal Threatening
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A301910
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Benjamin Goodwin
STATION: VSP Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 5/22/2021 / 01:48 AM
INCIDENT LOCATION: George St, Orange VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault & Criminal Threatening
ACCUSED: Kevin Lacillade
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orange, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 5/22/2021 at approximately 01:48 AM The Vermont State Police was notified
of a report that Lacillade was threatening to kill people inside his residence.
Subsequent investigation revealed that Lacillade caused the victim fear while
making threats. Lacillade left the residence prior to Troopers arriving on scene and was unable to be located until 05/24/21. With the assistance of Barre Probation and Parole, Lacillade was located and issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 05/25/2021 at 12:30 PM to answer to the offense of domestic assault, criminal threatening and offence committed in the presence of a child.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 5/25/21 12:30 PM
COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.