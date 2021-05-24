Post Session Report :: Monday, May 24, 2021

SB 82, PN 60 (Brooks) – The bill adds motorcycles for coverage under the Automobile Lemon Law. A vote of 47-0 was recorded.

SB 403, PN 394 (Robinson) – Aligns the Fish and Boat Commission’s boat registration period with the calendar year. The registrations are for two years. This bill would enact Jan. 1 (year 1) and end Dec. 31st (end of year 2). A vote of 47-0 was recorded.

SB 521, PN 541 (Mensch) – Amends Title 18 Pa.C.S. §7507.1 (Invasion of Privacy) by making a technical change to the offense of invasion of privacy and increasing the penalty grade if the offender is a teacher or adult and the victim is a student or a minor. A vote of 46-1 was recorded.