Bakerytools.io Releases New Trading Experience and Tools
Bakerytools.io is the perfect hub and tool pool explorer for Binance Smart Chains and a hotspot for projectsLONDON, UK, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bakerytools is excited to announce the release of Bakerytools.io, the perfect hub and tool pool explorer for Binance Smart Chains and a hotspot for projects. Bakerytools provide a trading experience, not just a tool.
Bakerytools.io provides real-time data analysis connected to BSC bakery and pancakeswap. With multi-pair and pool tools, users can save favorite trading pairs at the top and receive notifications of any significant changes in pairs or filled transactions. Tools and graphics are provided to analyze any pair on the website. Bakerytools further provides information about upcoming sales and presales.
Bakerytools also incorporates a Hotspot, a private sale, and a gem capturer. Verified projects will appear on the hotspot.
“An integral part of the crypto space for projects in raising funds has been through private and presale funds,” said a spokesperson for Bakerytools. “Many projects find it difficult to broadcast their private sale. Bakerytools's very first and owned Hotspot will provide exposure to verified projects listed on hotspot as well as featuring in our (ADS). While providing hot projects with exposure, it will allow you to invest in upcoming projects in your interest of upcoming private and pre-sales.”
Bakerytools offers three BakingTiers and has a buy-back and burn deflationary system. Each quarter Bakerytools will buy back 30 percent of $TBAKE raised from hotspot listings, subscriptions and 60 percent from ADS listing and burn them forever.
The first private sale of 25 million $TBAKE was April 26, 2021, through April 26, 2021. The platform's beta launch, including pair explorer, multi-swap, pool explorer, pre-ADS subscriptions, and hotspot, was launched in May 2021. The first public sale and first panckeswap listing occurred from April 30, 2021, to May 2, 2021.
For more information, visit https://bakerytools.io or https://t.me/myBakeryTools
Follow the company on Twitter at https://twitter.com/bakerytools
