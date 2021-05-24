New InScene App Allows Users to Create Interactive Movies, Games and Quizzes
Epic Music Quiz, powered by InScene, can now be played with friends and family membersBORÅS, SWEDEN, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new app called InScene is advancing music quizzes far beyond listening to a song snippet and guessing who the artist is. The InScene app powers EpicMusicQuiz.com, which overlays questions on music videos and is synched up with families and friends so everyone can play quizzes together in real time. A shared scoreboard tracks winners and losers.
“Music quizzes used to be all about listening but not so much about what you see. With this amazing web tool, you can create a music video quiz in just seconds and share it with your friends,” said InScene Founder Pierre DiAvisoo. “InScene is not limited to a single music video. Add as many videos as you want and the quiz will seamlessly transition from one to the next.”
To create a quiz, players load a quiz drawn from the internet from the site’s dashboard. Next, the player asks a question about the video, such as “What artist is this?” or “What song is this?” The video and question can then be shared with other players.
The InScene app utilizes a technology comparable with what is employed by Netflix and other tech-industry-titans and opens it up so that anyone can create interactive movies, games and quizzes.
When the video application of InScene is released, players creating interactive videos will have the option to jump seamlessly between different streaming video segments based on the action of the player. For instance, a video could play until the main protagonist comes to a crossroad where the user is presented with two options: Go right or go left. Depending on the user's choice, a different video segment will play next.
InScene.app joins other tech giants such as Spotify and Skype that have come out of Sweden, a country with about 10 million people.
To experience what InScene can do, create an account at http://epicmusicquiz.com, where a new quiz is posted daily. To sign up for a pre-release of InScene, visit https://inscene.app/.
###
Media Relations
InScene
email us here