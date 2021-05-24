Country Fan Fest Announces Musical Acts for Upcoming July 28 – August 1 Event
Utah’s largest music festival sees record sales for July eventSALT LAKE CITY, USA, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Country Fan Fest, the largest outdoor music festival in Utah, today shared updated information about its headliners, activities, food and camping for the annual summer extravaganza and outdoor camping gathering. The festival kicks off on Wednesday, July 28 with national touring act Tim Montana headlining the campground stage with four additional acts and an after party.
The fun continues on Thursday, July 29 with Neal McCoy headlining a lineup that includes High Valley and two additional acts and an after party. On Friday, July 30 country stars Old Dominion will headline the Jack Daniel’s main stage with Lee Brice, Mitchell Tenpenny, Josh Gracin, Lainey Wilson and Jagertown, rounding out the day’s event. The festival closes out on Saturday, July 31st with Brantley Gilbert headlining the Jack Daniel’s main stage with Kip Moore, Lindsay Ell, Ian Munsick, Tyler Rich, and Meghan Patrick, making 2021 the biggest event to date..
This year, Country Fan Fest has an expanded camping, added a food truck pavilion, and activities including hot air balloon rides, games and a water park. Country Fan Fest offers a wide range of ticket options, as well as discounts for first responders and military members.
“The 2021 Country Fan Fest is going to be our best ever,” said founder and dedicated country music fan Hal Hudson. “Everyone has been looking forward to getting together and enjoying the live music, with over 20 national country country artists such as Tim Montana, Neal McCoy, Brantley Gilbert and Old Dominion. We have set up two stages, amazing camping options, great food and lots of activities. New for 2021 will be an expanded Mega VIP, along with the Bullpen Fan Club experience, offering the best views, private bar access and other amenities.
The festival offers various admissions packages including. Single and four day General Admission, Mega VIP, Club Fan Fest and with 4-day general admission tickets under $200—making this event the best value in the industry. The VIP experience features priority festival entry, an air-conditioned hospitality tent, elevated viewing platforms and new VIP dining area with included meals, happy hour with free drinks and a daily private acoustic concert.
Regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, Country Fan Fest recommends all fans follow CDC guidelines. If a person is in a high-risk group, the organizers ask that people avoid large gatherings and not attend the festival. Country Fan Fest suggests getting vaccinated prior to attending the festival.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.countryfanfest.com
