Real Estate in Michigan Set to Be Transformed by Federa Online Brokerage

Innovative Smart Agent solution opens new opportunities for Michigan real estate agents and brokersGREAT FALLS, VA., USA, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Federa, the online brokerage that helps homeowners save thousands of dollars in commissions while helping agents build a lifestyle business for themselves, today announced that it is launching in Michigan on June 1, 2021. Michigan will be the fourth state in Federa’s growing portfolio of territories across Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. Soon, Michiganders will have access to Federa’s innovative Smart Agent solution that helps real estate agents and brokers thrive in today’s virtualized, post-Covid economy, and Smart Listing solution for homeowners wanting an alternative to commission-based fees.
“We are very excited to be opening our service to real estate professionals and homeowners in Michigan,” said Artin Javan, Federa’s Global Director. “Our goal is always to simplify the home selling process and create new value for both homeowners and their agents.”
Federa’s revolutionary business model takes aim at the real estate industry’s commission-based compensation model that is increasingly hard to justify but without throwing the agent under the bus. As Javan explained, “The agent is the one who is doing the work, showing the listing, and dealing with all the issues that arise between the seller and buyer, but he or she invariably has to share a high percentage of the commission with the brokerage—even if the brokerage does relatively little to make the transaction close. It’s not fair and Federa wants to to do something about it.”
Federa is a PropTech company that provides smarter solutions for all segments of the real estate industry. With Federa, agents pay only a low annual fee to gain access to homesellers on a 100% virtualized basis using Federa’s online marketplace for real estate services. . Agents may then keep their full share of the commission across multiple multiple membership tiers with varying levels of functionality and transactional capabilities.
According to Rashad Khan, Principal Broker in Michigan and Director of Partner Success at Federa, “Michigan is a great market for Federa. There are thousands of real estate professionals in the state, representing a sizable expansion opportunity for our online brokerage platform. Already we have heard strong expressions of interest from many agents who want to get involved and we’re delighted to play a role in transforming the economics of the Michigan real estate industry.”
Federa’s mission is to give people the freedom to live where they want to live. The company’s strategy is to simplify and optimize traditional real estate processes and transactions. It has succeeded in this by introducing innovative tools that are changing the lives of hundreds of thousands of people worldwide. Believing real estate is more than just property, Federa focuses on people’s needs and creates innovative technological solutions aimed at diminishing the existing problems of the real estate industry. Federa operates according to core principles: simplicity, transparency, and efficiency. In keeping with them, Federa eliminates unnecessary hassles and ensures seamless experiences for clients and agents all over the world.
For more information, visit https://co.federa.com/news or https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e5tCSoJJ3E4&t=3s
