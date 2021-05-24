Uniform Traffic Ticket Deadline Moved to Dec. 31

Ohio courts have until Dec. 31, 2021 to switch to a new Model Uniform Traffic Ticket.

Ohio courts have until Dec. 31, 2021 to switch to a new Model Uniform Traffic Ticket.

The Ohio Supreme Court has extended to Dec. 31, 2021 the deadline for courts to exclusively switch to a new Model Uniform Traffic Ticket.

In April 2020, the Supreme Court adopted a new Model Uniform Traffic Ticket – the standard ticket used for most traffic offenses, such as speeding violations.

The new ticket was made effective July 1 last year with the older version usable until July 1 this year. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lower number of traffic citations, local agencies did not have enough time to use their existing stock of old traffic tickets before the original deadline. Now, the old stock is good until the end of this year.

The new ticket contains changes suggested by Gov. Mike DeWine’s Warrant Task Force. These changes include more prominently showing the time, date, and place where the court hearing for an infraction is to take place.

The new ticket also collects more traffic information, such as whether construction workers were present at the time of the cited incident and whether audio and visual evidence of the traffic stop was collected.