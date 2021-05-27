Instant Connect named a 2021 Gartner Cool Vendor
Instant Connect recognized for its dynamic frontline communications software – the next generation of push-to-talk communications
Being a Gartner Cool Vendor reflects the innovative nature of our next-gen frontline communications platform”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, May 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Instant Connect Software LLC, a global leader in interoperable frontline communications, announced today that it has been named a Cool Vendor in the 2021 Gartner "Cool Vendors in Frontline Worker Technologies" report.
— Forrest Claypool
"We are thrilled to be a Gartner Cool Vendor, a recognition that we believe reflects the innovative nature of our next-generation frontline communications software platform," said Forrest Claypool, CEO of Instant Connect. "While conventional push-to-talk has served a vital role for frontline workers, Instant Connect offers a new generation of smart mobile-radio-IP communications with dynamic talk groups, automated workflows based on IoT and other data-based triggers, advanced geofencing, and even serverless deployments that can be up and running in minutes. These cross-platform, automation-rich advances are fueling significant improvements in frontline collaboration, business productivity, and worker safety. This is where frontline communications is heading."
Instant Connect software combines the traditional benefits of push-to-talk with new automated capabilities, including Dynamic Talk Groups, that are changing how enterprises keep their workforces connected, productive, and safe. The impact of this innovation is broad and wide across multiple global industries – mining, utilities, oil/gas, transportation, sports/events, manufacturing, higher education, government, military, and more.
“Regardless of the industry, frontline workers tend to work in teams sharing common tasks, missions, and deliverables, whether it’s to execute a scheduled workflow or resolve an unexpected emergency. Instant Connect software intuitively understands this and creates talk groups connecting only the workers essential to the mission,” said Claypool. “Team members instantly get all the information they need, with none of the clutter of conventional push-to-talk. The voice channels can be fluidly assembled, disassembled, expanded, or reduced in real-time, connecting teams across any device or network – radio, mobile, IP, and even telephony – so subscribers can freely share voice and data without technology or terrain getting in the way.”
The Instant Connect platform allows team members to participate in multiple dynamic talk groups at the same time, eliminating the communications gaps inherent in conventional push-to-talk. They don’t have to jump off of a channel in order to respond to additional calls and tasks. This multi-channel flexibility is critical in today’s fast-moving environments in which frontline workers often juggle multiple missions simultaneously.
Dynamic Frontline Communications represents the inevitable next-step as Voice Over IP (VoIP) and Radio over IP (RoIP) accelerate from niche usage to widely-embraced group communications that are cross-platform and mission-based. Gartner Research predicts that up to 70% of new mobile and endpoint investments over the next five years will be for frontline workers.
Gartner, Cool Vendors in Frontline Worker Technologies, 2021, Leif-Olof Wallin, Nick Jones, Tuong Nguyen, 26 April, 2021. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
Instant Connect: Simply smarter™
Instant Connect Software LLC is the global leader in Dynamic Frontline Communications™ and a Gartner Cool Vendor, integrating mobile, IP, radio, and telephony in highly-intelligent, highly-automated communications environments. A Cisco SolutionsPlus Partner, Instant Connect is an affiliated business of the Chicago-based Dillon Kane Group (DKG). www.instantconnectnow.com
William Bloomstein
Dillon Kane Group
+1 617-721-9445
email us here