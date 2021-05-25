ASSA ABLOY GLOBAL SOLUTIONS APPROVES ID&C FOR HOTEL RFID WRISTBANDS
ID&C, a supplier of RFID wristbands for hotels has become an Approved Vendor of RFID wristbands by hotel access solution company ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions.BRADENTON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ID&C, a leading supplier of RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) credentials to the hospitality industry has been accredited as an Approved Vendor of RFID wristbands by hotel access solution company ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions.
RFID wristbands have grown in popularity as they offer a convenient way for guests and staff to gain access to hotel rooms, amenities and in some cases pay for food and beverages.
Florida-based ID&C, part of Avery Products Corporation and owned by CCL Industries Inc., makes custom wristbands fitted with RFID microchips that are programmed by hotels to open door locks and other amenities for guests and staff. RFID access control is now ubiquitous in the hospitality industry due to its security and convenience benefits. RFID has gradually replaced the less popular magnetic strip as the method of access for door locks at hotels.
ID&C’s General Manager, Craig Bennett commented: “There is growing demand from our hotel clients to offer touch-free, wearable access options to their guests. We are delighted to be recognized by ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions as an approved vendor at such an important time for the hospitality industry as it rebounds from a challenging 12 months. With this approved vendor status, properties with access control solutions from ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions can be confident that they are getting a reliable wristband from us.”
ID&C’s RFID wristbands are used by some properties from leading hotel brands including Marriott, Hilton & Hyatt. The company is also a supplier with the ability to encode ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions’ proprietary licenses directly to its RFID wristbands. This process is performed at its facility in Bradenton, Fla.
Bennett added: “Our ability to encode RFID wristbands on-site here in Florida is just one of the many custom features we have developed after listening to our customers. We know budgets are tight and forecasting is difficult so we’re rolling out as many options as possible to stay flexible to the current and future needs of the hospitality industry.”
ID&C has supplied credentials to the events, entertainment & hospitality sectors for more than 25 years. Since 2010 the company has pioneered the use of RFID wristbands for access control, having supplied its Smartcard wristbands to many of the world’s largest festivals, conferences, sports and hotels.
About ID&C
ID&C is a global leader in custom wristbands, badges & lanyards. We work with the world’s leading hotels, sports and festivals to create access control solutions that improve security, operations and customer experience.
ID&C is known for its innovation in RFID-enabled products for access control. The company was the first-to-market with a number of products and features that are now widely adopted by thousands of events, attractions and hotels around the world.
In the hospitality market, ID&C is pioneering the use of custom RFID wristbands that help guests access rooms, amenities and even pay for food and beverages. For hotel operators, RFID wristbands can increase spend-per-head, reduce costs and improve security and convenience for staff and guests.
For more information, visit www.idcband.com/en-us/
About ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions
The ASSA ABLOY Group is the global leader in access solutions. Every day, we help billions of people experience a more open world.
ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions is dedicated to reimagining how people move through their world. Our expertise in customer journey mapping, innovation and service design leads to the invention of new security solutions that create value for our clients and exceptional experiences for end users.
For the hospitality market, these solutions include integrated software systems, mobile access and location solutions designed to help our customers enhance the hotel guest experience, while improving operational efficiency. In order to provide best-in-class customer service, we offer support in more than 166 countries.
For more information, please visit assaabloyglobalsolutions.com/hospitality and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.
About CCL Industries Inc.
CCL Industries Inc. employs approximately 22,200 people operating 191 production facilities in 42 countries with corporate offices in Toronto, Canada, and Framingham, Massachusetts. CCL is the world’s largest converter of pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for a wide range of decorative, instructional, functional and security applications for government institutions and large global customers in the consumer packaging, healthcare and chemicals, consumer electronic device and automotive markets. Extruded and laminated plastic tubes, aluminum aerosols and specialty bottles, folded instructional leaflets, precision decorated and die cut components, electronic displays, polymer banknote substrate and other complementary products and services are sold in parallel to specific end-use markets. Avery is the world’s largest supplier of labels, specialty converted media and software solutions for short-run digital printing applications for businesses and consumers available alongside complementary products sold through distributors, mass market stores and e-commerce retailers. Checkpoint is a leading developer of RF and RFID based technology systems for loss prevention and inventory management applications, including labeling and tagging solutions, for the retail and apparel industries worldwide. Innovia is a leading global producer of specialty, high performance, multi-layer, surface engineered films for label, packaging and security applications. The Company is partly backward integrated into materials science with capabilities in polymer extrusion, adhesive development, coating and lamination, surface engineering and metallurgy; deployed as needed across the four business segments.
For more information on CCL, visit www.cclind.com
